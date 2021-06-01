Watch
Only an isolated chance for a shower today & tomorrow

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-06-01 05:30:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated showers possible today & tomorrow with no threat of severe weather
  • The summer-like weather we've been waiting for builds in by the end of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s
  • New chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive next Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning fog and drizzle to cloudy skies for the afternoon. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some patchy fog develops. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 58°

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with more isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Wind: Calm to N 5mph. High: 78°

Thursday: Hello sunshine! Drying out and getting much warmer and a bit humid. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 58° High: 82°

