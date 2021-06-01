Only an isolated chance for a shower today & tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated showers possible today & tomorrow with no threat of severe weather
- The summer-like weather we've been waiting for builds in by the end of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s
- New chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive next Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning fog and drizzle to cloudy skies for the afternoon. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 72°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some patchy fog develops. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 58°
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with more isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Wind: Calm to N 5mph. High: 78°
Thursday: Hello sunshine! Drying out and getting much warmer and a bit humid. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 58° High: 82°
