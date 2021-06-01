Only an isolated chance for a shower today & tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated showers possible today & tomorrow with no threat of severe weather

The summer-like weather we've been waiting for builds in by the end of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s

New chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive next Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning fog and drizzle to cloudy skies for the afternoon. An isolated afternoon shower is possible. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some patchy fog develops. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 58°

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with more isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Wind: Calm to N 5mph. High: 78°

Thursday: Hello sunshine! Drying out and getting much warmer and a bit humid. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 58° High: 82°

