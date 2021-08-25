Outflow boundary - Watch Out Louisiana/Texas for a hurricane - More KC heat

Good morning bloggers,

The weather pattern almost produced thunderstorms this morning. Thunderstorms north of Kansas City produced an outflow boundary of rain cooled air, but it is weakening and it will likely fall apart. It is more likely to bring a little relief to northern Missouri today. Here is that outflow boundary as of 7:16 AM:

7 AM Surface Map

Thunderstorms are near the Missouri/Iowa border are being monitored closely. They will likely fall apart, and the influence will be minimal today. Now, that is unless you are in northern Missouri. Thunderstorms are fairly active around Maryville early this morning.

Today's Upper Level Flow:

Upper Level Flow Today

The "heat wave creating machine" anticyclone is developing over Kansas today. The main jet stream is way north, but here is the good news: The jet stream will be strengthening as the first colder air masses of the fall begin forming in Canada during the next three weeks. This will eventually blast summer right out of here! For now, we have some more strong summer weather to deal with.

Upper Level Flow Sunday

By the end of this next weekend the jet stream is already beginning to drop south, and look closely; a hurricane will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico with a threat near the Texas/Louisiana border area. This may very well end up being one of the best LRC predictions we have ever made, and I will share more of that with you in the coming days. Let's let it happen first. I predicted that August 29th would see a hurricane almost exactly where this one is forecast to develop now:

From The National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Development

Again, we will go deeper into this prediction made last October, almost a year ago, and then firmed up with that exact date of August 29th. For now, it has not formed yet. For now, it is just beginning to form.

Kansas City Weather:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Northern Missouri will likely be a few degrees cooler than the rest of the area. High: 96° Heat Index: 106°

Warm and humid. Low: 77° Thursday: A few morning clouds, then sunny & hot. High: 96°

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading today's blog and sharing in this weather experience. I will be heading back from Tulsa later this week. I am at the National Weather Association Conference. This has been a great meeting. Have a fantastic day!

Gary