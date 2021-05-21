Watch
Weather

Actions

Passing showers today & Saturday with more dry time Sunday

and last updated 2021-05-21 04:50:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers build into the area this morning and afternoon, mainly staying east of KC. Keep the rain gear around!
  • More showers move in Saturday morning, but should taper off by the late afternoon
  • Drier weather in place Sunday although a few stray storms can't be ruled out

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying mostly cloudy with a band of showers building in from the south. The rain looks to line up away from KC across mid-Missouri but keep rain gear around! Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday: A band of rain will move in by morning, breaking apart during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 77°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Can't rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.