Passing showers today & Saturday with more dry time Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers build into the area this morning and afternoon, mainly staying east of KC. Keep the rain gear around!
- More showers move in Saturday morning, but should taper off by the late afternoon
- Drier weather in place Sunday although a few stray storms can't be ruled out
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Staying mostly cloudy with a band of showers building in from the south. The rain looks to line up away from KC across mid-Missouri but keep rain gear around! Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 68°
Saturday: A band of rain will move in by morning, breaking apart during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 77°
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Can't rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 80°
