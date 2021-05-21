Passing showers today & Saturday with more dry time Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers build into the area this morning and afternoon, mainly staying east of KC. Keep the rain gear around!

More showers move in Saturday morning, but should taper off by the late afternoon

Drier weather in place Sunday although a few stray storms can't be ruled out

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying mostly cloudy with a band of showers building in from the south. The rain looks to line up away from KC across mid-Missouri but keep rain gear around! Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday: A band of rain will move in by morning, breaking apart during the afternoon. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 77°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm & muggy. Can't rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 66° High: 80°

