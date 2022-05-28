A few showers, perhaps a T-Storm this morning, then dry through Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Brief period of showers and a few thunderstorms 8-10 a.m. today

Dry for the rest of the holiday weekend

Windy, very warm and more humid. Windiest day is Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A period of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm 8-10 a.m. Then it will become sunny, windy, and warmer. A great day for the pool. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph High: 83°

Tonight: Windy and warmer. Wind: S 15-25 mph mph. Low: 71°

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot, and humid. South winds 20-45 mph and gusty. High: 89°

Memorial Day: Nearly 100% sunshine with hot temperatures. Not quite as windy. South winds 15-30 mph. Low: 74° High: 88°

