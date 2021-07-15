Watch
Weather

Actions

Periods of showers and storms throughout Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-15 06:26:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A slow moving front will move through today and tonight
  • Thunderstorms will be the result with a few spots getting between 1 and 3 inches of rain
  • The risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Periods of showers and storms, there will be some dry time. A few heavy thunderstorms will produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches. It will cool off into the lower 70s by evening. Lightning and flooding are the main risks, some strong wind gusts possible too.. High: 82°

Tonight: Showers ending with some drizzle left over. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light winds. Some sunshine by late afternoon with a low chance of an isolated shower. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 83°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon isolated shower. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.