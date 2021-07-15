Periods of showers and storms throughout Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A slow moving front will move through today and tonight

Thunderstorms will be the result with a few spots getting between 1 and 3 inches of rain

The risk of severe weather is 1 out of 5

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Periods of showers and storms, there will be some dry time. A few heavy thunderstorms will produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches. It will cool off into the lower 70s by evening. Lightning and flooding are the main risks, some strong wind gusts possible too.. High: 82°

Tonight: Showers ending with some drizzle left over. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light winds. Some sunshine by late afternoon with a low chance of an isolated shower. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 83°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an afternoon isolated shower. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 67° High: 83°

