Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant today with clouds & patchy drizzle arriving Thanksgiving Day

Increasing clouds today will lead to mist/drizzle tonight
and last updated 2022-11-23 04:52:01-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another great November day ahead with highs nearing 60 degrees
  • A storm system brings more clouds today & tomorrow with a small chance of drizzle on Thanksgiving morning
  • The better chance of rain arrives Saturday, although KC is on the northern edge

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying pleasant. Areas of drizzle develop late. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Patchy mist or drizzle possible with overcast skies. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 46°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 54°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 47°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.