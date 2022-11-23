Pleasant today with clouds & patchy drizzle arriving Thanksgiving Day

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another great November day ahead with highs nearing 60 degrees
- A storm system brings more clouds today & tomorrow with a small chance of drizzle on Thanksgiving morning
- The better chance of rain arrives Saturday, although KC is on the northern edge
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying pleasant. Areas of drizzle develop late. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 59°
Tonight: Patchy mist or drizzle possible with overcast skies. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 46°
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 54°
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 47°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.