Pleasant today with clouds & patchy drizzle arriving Thanksgiving Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another great November day ahead with highs nearing 60 degrees

A storm system brings more clouds today & tomorrow with a small chance of drizzle on Thanksgiving morning

The better chance of rain arrives Saturday, although KC is on the northern edge

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying pleasant. Areas of drizzle develop late. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Patchy mist or drizzle possible with overcast skies. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 46°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Wind: SW to NW 5-20 mph. High: 54°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit cooler. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 47°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

