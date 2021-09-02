Pleasant weather continues today with rain and thunderstorms arriving early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Nice weather today with increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s

Thunderstorms arrive early Friday with rounds of heavier rain Friday night to Saturday morning

Rain clears for the second half of the holiday weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures expected

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another nice early September day. Increasing clouds expected with a breeze and comfortable temperatures. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms arrive from the northwest. Some pockets of heavy rain is possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 69°

Friday: Rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected through the day. The heaviest may set up Friday morning and again Friday night. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 81°

Saturday: Heavy rain lingers in the morning, slowly tapering off in the afternoon from north to south. Temperatures remain cool. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 68° High: 80°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

