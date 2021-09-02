Pleasant weather continues today with rain and thunderstorms arriving early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today with increasing clouds and seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s
- Thunderstorms arrive early Friday with rounds of heavier rain Friday night to Saturday morning
- Rain clears for the second half of the holiday weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures expected
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Another nice early September day. Increasing clouds expected with a breeze and comfortable temperatures. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 84°
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms arrive from the northwest. Some pockets of heavy rain is possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 69°
Friday: Rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected through the day. The heaviest may set up Friday morning and again Friday night. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 81°
Saturday: Heavy rain lingers in the morning, slowly tapering off in the afternoon from north to south. Temperatures remain cool. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Low: 68° High: 80°
