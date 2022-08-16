Watch Now
Prepare for a rainy morning and slow-moving commute

Rain is likely this morning which could impact the commute
and last updated 2022-08-16 04:45:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms increase early this morning & will stick around during the rush hour
  • Rain tapers off during the afternoon; Temperatures stay cool in the 70s
  • The much needed rain to bring some drought relief for areas in mid-Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms likely this morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon. Prepare for much cooler temperatures with a breeze. Wind: E 15-25 mph. High: 71°

Tonight: Rain ends but clouds linger. Staying a bit breezy. Wind: E 10-25 mph. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, a nice summer day. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and refreshing. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High: 84°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

