Prepare for a rainy morning and slow-moving commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms increase early this morning & will stick around during the rush hour
- Rain tapers off during the afternoon; Temperatures stay cool in the 70s
- The much needed rain to bring some drought relief for areas in mid-Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms likely this morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon. Prepare for much cooler temperatures with a breeze. Wind: E 15-25 mph. High: 71°
Tonight: Rain ends but clouds linger. Staying a bit breezy. Wind: E 10-25 mph. Low: 62°
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, a nice summer day. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High: 81°
Thursday: Nice August weather. Mostly sunny and refreshing. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 62° High: 84°
