Quiet and cool to end the week with storms increasing Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sun today with a breeze and cooler temperatures continuing

Rain and storm chances increase over the weekend, especially Saturday

There's a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds clear this morning leading to more afternoon sun. A bit breezy and cool for early May. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight. Wind: N-NW 5 mph Low: 45°

Friday: Morning sunshine will give way to an overcast afternoon with a slight chance of a shower. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms increasing late in the day. There's a chance some may be strong to severe by the evening hours. Temperatures split between the 50s and 70s right over our area. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 64°

