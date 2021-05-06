Watch
Weather

Actions

Quiet and cool to end the week with storms increasing Saturday

and last updated 2021-05-06 04:43:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Increasing sun today with a breeze and cooler temperatures continuing
  • Rain and storm chances increase over the weekend, especially Saturday
  • There's a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds clear this morning leading to more afternoon sun. A bit breezy and cool for early May. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight. Wind: N-NW 5 mph Low: 45°

Friday: Morning sunshine will give way to an overcast afternoon with a slight chance of a shower. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 67°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms increasing late in the day. There's a chance some may be strong to severe by the evening hours. Temperatures split between the 50s and 70s right over our area. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 64°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.