Rain, a few T-Storms end 9-10 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain ends 9-10 AM after bringing .10"-.50" of much needed rain

A nice afternoon followed by a strong evening cold front

An Arctic Blast is likely on New Year's Day with a chance of winter precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Rain and a few T-Storms end 9-10 AM. The sun will come out by noon allowing us to warm to around 60° ahead of a strong cold front. Wind: S 10-25 mph shifting to the west 5-15 mph and then northwest at 10-25 mph High: 60°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 10-20 mph Low: 25°

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow near the Iowa border. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph High: 38°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, a cold start. Wind: E to S 5-10 mph Low: 23° High: 45°

