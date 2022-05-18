Rain and storms come to an end during the morning rush hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain tapers off but localized flooding issues are expected for the early rush hour
- Late day sunshine possible with warm temperatures continuing
- Cooler air arrives over the weekend with next round of rain Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain ends early & clouds stick around through the mid-afternoon. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 81°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 60°
Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with the warmest temperatures of the week. Humidity remains high and the breezes pick up. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more seasonal. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 68° High: 77°
