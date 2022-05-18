Rain and storms come to an end during the morning rush hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain tapers off but localized flooding issues are expected for the early rush hour

Late day sunshine possible with warm temperatures continuing

Cooler air arrives over the weekend with next round of rain Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain ends early & clouds stick around through the mid-afternoon. Staying warm and muggy. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: N 5 mph. Low: 60°

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with the warmest temperatures of the week. Humidity remains high and the breezes pick up. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and more seasonal. A stray shower can't be completely ruled out. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 68° High: 77°

