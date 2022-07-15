Rain and storms this morning followed by high heat this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Advisory is in place for KC and areas west from 1pm-8pm due to heat index values reaching 105°
- Rain and thunderstorms are expected this morning with lingering clouds through the day
- A better chance of rain and slightly "cooler" weather arrives by Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain and storms move through this morning with lingering clouds into the afternoon. Despite this, temperatures rise quick with the high humidity. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 96° Heat Index: 105°
Tonight: Clouds stick around and temperatures stay warm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 77°
Saturday: There is a slight chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain increases during the evening. Wind: S 15-20 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96-100°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain and storms most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 72° High: 89°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.