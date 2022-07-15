Rain and storms this morning followed by high heat this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat Advisory is in place for KC and areas west from 1pm-8pm due to heat index values reaching 105°

Rain and thunderstorms are expected this morning with lingering clouds through the day

A better chance of rain and slightly "cooler" weather arrives by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain and storms move through this morning with lingering clouds into the afternoon. Despite this, temperatures rise quick with the high humidity. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph High: 96° Heat Index: 105°

Tonight: Clouds stick around and temperatures stay warm. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 77°

Saturday: There is a slight chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain increases during the evening. Wind: S 15-20 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 96-100°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain and storms most likely in the morning and early afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 72° High: 89°

