Rain and thunderstorm chances increase after 5-6 PM

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-10-10 08:23:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Now-4 PM: Showers and thunderstorm end in northern Missouri by 10 AM, then mostly dry
  • 4 PM-7:22 PM: Rain and thunderstorm chances increase
  • After 7:22 PM: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Early morning showers and thunderstorms in northern Missouri will end by 10 AM, then it will be mostly dry through 4-5 PM. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Sunday Night Football: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times. Wind: North 10-20 mph. Low: 55°

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms end by afternoon with afternoon sun. 1" to 4" of rain is likely. Much cooler. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 67°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms at night. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°

