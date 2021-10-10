Rain and thunderstorm chances increase after 5-6 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Now-4 PM: Showers and thunderstorm end in northern Missouri by 10 AM, then mostly dry

4 PM-7:22 PM: Rain and thunderstorm chances increase

After 7:22 PM: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Early morning showers and thunderstorms in northern Missouri will end by 10 AM, then it will be mostly dry through 4-5 PM. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 82°

Sunday Night Football: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times. Wind: North 10-20 mph. Low: 55°

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms end by afternoon with afternoon sun. 1" to 4" of rain is likely. Much cooler. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 67°

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms at night. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°

