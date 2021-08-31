Rain and thunderstorms head our way this morning and afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Thunderstorms to the north of KC this morning, turn our way later this morning

A slightly cooler day expected with clouds & storms nearby

Temperatures warm back up by the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds as storms approach from the northwest this morning and early afternoon. Periods of heavy rain is possible after the early commute. Temperatures warm back up once storms clear. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant overnight. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 86°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Humidity increases as well. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 88°

