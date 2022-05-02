Watch
Rain and thunderstorms increase through the day

and last updated 2022-05-02 06:54:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms increase by the early afternoon
  • Stronger to severe storms possible close to sunset tonight; The greatest risk stays south of I-70
  • Staying cool all week with another round of rain and storms Wednesday - Thursday
  • 80s with sunshine possible by next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms increase by the early afternoon. Some periods of heavy rain and stronger thunderstorms move in by the evening. Will have to watch for localized flash flooding. Wind: E 10-30 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Rain and storms move out but clouds linger. Staying cool and breezy. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a decreasing wind. Wind: N to NW 10-20 mph. High: 60°

Wednesday: More rain and storms to move in during the afternoon and evening. A bit warmer. Wind: E- SE10-20 mph. Low: 48° High: 65°

