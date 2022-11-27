Rain moves out by 9 am, dry the rest of the day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rainfall moves out now to 9 a.m.

Cool, dry and mostly cloudy weather for the Chiefs game Sunday

Big warm up Monday and Tuesday then a strong cold front arrives later Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain ending now to 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy and dry the rest of day and for the Chiefs game. It will be a bit cool for tailgating with temperatures in the low 40s and a northwest breeze at 10-20 mph most of the day. It will be dry for the game!!!! High: 44°

Tonight: Clearing and cold with less wind. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph. Low: 29°

Monday: Mostly sunny with an increasing south breeze. Wind: S 5-15 to 10-25 mph. High: 52°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a quick warm up to the 60s. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon dropping temperatures to the 30s by evening along with a gusty northwest wind. Wind: S-SW 15-30 to NW 15-30 mph. Low: 46° High: 64°

