Rain ends this afternoon, then a "weather 180" for Sunday

41 Action News Weather Forecast Update
and last updated 2021-04-10 07:50:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ends this afternoon from west to east
  • A cold start to Sunday with lows in the 30s to low 40s
  • Sunday will be near perfect!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Rain is likely through the morning, tapering off in the afternoon. Staying cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 55° by late in the day

Tonight: Clearing and cold with decreasing wind. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Low: 38°

Sunday: 100% sunshine with a light wind. Near perfect! Wind: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 71°

