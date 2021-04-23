Rain increases this afternoon with thunderstorms tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy and cool today with rain building in this afternoon

The rain will pick up with thunderstorms this evening but will mostly stay south of I-70; Bring some rain gear for the Sporting KC home opener tonight

Drying out this weekend with a great warming trend into next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying cloudy and cool with rain increasing by the late afternoon. The chance increases to 70% by evening with a few thunderstorms possible, mainly for those south of I-70. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue overnight for areas south of I-70. Wind: E to N 5-10 mph. Low: 46°

Saturday: Increasing sunshine, breezy and warmer. Temperatures finally get close to average. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 64°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. A great day! Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 44° High: 75°

