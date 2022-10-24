Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today

Beneficial rain and thunderstorms head our way this morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-10-24 06:04:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s
  • Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day
  • Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3"

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Beneficial rain and thunderstorms last all day. Temperatures drop to the 50s by 2pm. Wind: S 10-20 to NW 10-20 mph. High: 71°, dropping to around 55° by 2pm

Tonight: The heaviest rain tapers off while a few scattered showers may stick around in the Tuesday morning commute. Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 44°

Tuesday: Lingering showers in the morning and drying out with more sunshine in the afternoon. Staying cool. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 56°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling nice. A very seasonal day! Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 39° High: 64°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.