Rain, storms and a sharp drop in temperatures today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Prepare for a big drop in temperatures late this morning and afternoon, down to the 50s

Rain arrives after the morning commute and lasts all day

Lingering showers expected tonight and Tuesday morning; Total rain accumulation will range between 1-3"

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Beneficial rain and thunderstorms last all day. Temperatures drop to the 50s by 2pm. Wind: S 10-20 to NW 10-20 mph. High: 71°, dropping to around 55° by 2pm

Tonight: The heaviest rain tapers off while a few scattered showers may stick around in the Tuesday morning commute. Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 44°

Tuesday: Lingering showers in the morning and drying out with more sunshine in the afternoon. Staying cool. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 56°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling nice. A very seasonal day! Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 39° High: 64°

