Rain & storms increase this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly cloudy and breezy today with thunderstorms increasing by the afternoon; A quick 1" may be possible
- Storms slowly taper off after midnight with more rounds of storms Thursday and Friday
- Flooding and lightning continues to be the main risks; Will need to monitor local creeks and rivers from some the flooding potential
- Drying out and heating up this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with thunderstorms increasing by 11am-1pm. Some periods of heavy rain possible into the evening. Flooding is the main threat. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 74°
Tonight: Rain and storms linger into the overnight, tapering off early Thursday. Wind: S-SE 10 mph. Low: 65°
Thursday: More scattered rounds of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Will need to continue to watch the streams and creeks for flooding potential. Wind: S-SE 15-20 mph. High: 75°
Friday: Sun breaks through at times with a few scattered storms possible. Not as widespread. Staying warm and humid. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 67° High: 80°
