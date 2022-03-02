Record breaking warmth today with highs in the 80s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs reaching 82° will break the current record of 80° from 1901

A cold front arrives tonight & drops temperatures briefly Thursday

The best chance of rain the next 7 days is on Sunday

Will have to monitor lingering moisture that would bring a chance of snow Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with sunshine! Highs could break the record of 80° set in 1901. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a stronger breeze. Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 37°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer again. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 41° High: 71°

