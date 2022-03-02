Watch
Weather

Actions

Record breaking warmth today with highs in the 80s

and last updated 2022-03-02 05:56:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs reaching 82° will break the current record of 80° from 1901
  • A cold front arrives tonight & drops temperatures briefly Thursday
  • The best chance of rain the next 7 days is on Sunday
  • Will have to monitor lingering moisture that would bring a chance of snow Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with sunshine! Highs could break the record of 80° set in 1901. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 82°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a stronger breeze. Wind: E-NE 10-15 mph. Low: 37°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer again. Wind: S 15-30 mph. Low: 41° High: 71°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.