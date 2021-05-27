Watch
Risk of severe thunderstorms this morning & afternoon

and last updated 2021-05-27 03:43:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for eastern Kansas and western Missouri until 7am
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms producing very heavy rain and strong wind gusts will race through the area between 4am - 9am this morning
  • More thunderstorms will redevelop after 2pm; The severity of the afternoon storms will be based on the strength and positioning of the morning activity
  • A cool holiday weekend is on the way

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Thunderstorms are likely this morning bringing very heavy rain and strong winds. The early activity ends before 10 AM. More thunderstorms will redevelop in the afternoon after 2pm. The severity will depend on the morning activity and if the atmosphere can recover. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Storms move out by 8-10pm. Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 47°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and drying out! Prepare for a much cooler and breezy day. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Saturday: More sunshine but staying cool! Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 46° High: 67°

