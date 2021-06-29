Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday, drying out by Thursday morning

Flash Flood Watch in place until 7pm this evening; Areas of flash flooding is possible as heavy rain falls over already saturated ground

Dry weather with cooler than average temperatures to look forward to for the 4th of July weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, falling heavy at times. Will have to monitor for localized flash flooding & river flooding. Flash Flood Watch in place until 7pm. Wind: Light. High: 79°

Tonight: Lingering rounds of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Wind: Light. Low: 70°

Wednesday: More periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast with additional concerns for more river flooding/flash flooding. Storms taper off overnight. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 81°

Thursday: Early morning showers can't be ruled out. Becoming much drier with more sun and warmer temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 84°

