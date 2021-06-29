Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms through Wednesday, drying out by Thursday morning
- Flash Flood Watch in place until 7pm this evening; Areas of flash flooding is possible as heavy rain falls over already saturated ground
- Dry weather with cooler than average temperatures to look forward to for the 4th of July weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, falling heavy at times. Will have to monitor for localized flash flooding & river flooding. Flash Flood Watch in place until 7pm. Wind: Light. High: 79°
Tonight: Lingering rounds of rain and thunderstorms overnight. Wind: Light. Low: 70°
Wednesday: More periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast with additional concerns for more river flooding/flash flooding. Storms taper off overnight. Wind: E 5 mph. High: 81°
Thursday: Early morning showers can't be ruled out. Becoming much drier with more sun and warmer temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 69° High: 84°
