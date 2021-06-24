Rounds of heavy rain & severe thunderstorms this morning, tonight & Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe thunderstorms are racing our way from Nebraska this morning; Heavy rain and strong wind gusts likely along the leading edge from 5am - 10am

An area of very heavy rain expected over northern Missouri tonight; A flash flood watch in place and there's a chance for all threats of severe weather

Rain and storms continue into Saturday with rainfall totals reaching 3-5"+ for many in central Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST :

Thursday: Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms producing strong winds move in from the northwest between 5am-10am. Rest of the day features mostly cloudy skies, and warm and humid conditions. More heavy rain and severe thunderstorms develop after sunset in northern Missouri. Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 4pm. Wind: S 15-25 mph High: 90° Heat Index: 95-98°

Tonight: A zone of extreme heavy rain and severe weather sets up across northern Missouri after 9-10pm. Flash flooding and all severe weather modes are on the table. Stay weather aware! Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 74°

Friday: Two rounds of severe storms expected with the first lingering through the morning hours and the second redeveloping in the evening along a cold front. Staying hot and humid ahead of the front. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 90° Heat Index: 97-100°

Saturday: Continuous rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected for at least the first part of the day, slowly tapering off by the late afternoon. A few storms may be strong. Overall, temperatures turn much cooler as a front passes south. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 73° High: 82°

