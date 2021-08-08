Scattered rain and storms developing this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, redevelop this afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and east of I-35
- Staying very hot and humid through the majority of next week with our next decent cold front arriving next Friday
- Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. More thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening with a slight chance a few turn strong to severe. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 89°
Tonight: Storms and clouds clear, leaving mild and muggy air around overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 75°
Monday: Mainly sunny skies and getting very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 105-107°
Tuesday: The high heat & humidity continue. Storms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 77° High 96° Heat Index: 102-105°
