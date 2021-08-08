Scattered rain and storms developing this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Thunderstorms, a few strong to severe, redevelop this afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and east of I-35

Staying very hot and humid through the majority of next week with our next decent cold front arriving next Friday

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. More thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening with a slight chance a few turn strong to severe. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 89°

Tonight: Storms and clouds clear, leaving mild and muggy air around overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 75°

Monday: Mainly sunny skies and getting very hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High 96° Heat Index: 105-107°

Tuesday: The high heat & humidity continue. Storms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 77° High 96° Heat Index: 102-105°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

