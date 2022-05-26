Scattered showers passing through until later this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and storms will be around this morning and afternoon, ending by evening

A huge warm-up begins Friday with highs near 90 Sunday and Monday

Next rain chances Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and storm passing through in the morning and afternoon, ending by 5pm. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Clearing sky followed by developing fog by morning. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 47°

Friday: Mostly sunny and rather nice. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 78°

Saturday: Sunny and warmer. A great day for the pool. Low: 58° High: 85°

Rest of the Memorial Day weekend: Mostly sunny with no chance of rain. It will be getting close to 90 degrees with a south breeze.

