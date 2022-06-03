Watch
Scattered storms return to the forecast this weekend around Kansas City

and last updated 2022-06-03 04:50:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The fantastic June weather continues today with highs nearing 80°
  • Scattered showers/storms return Saturday & Sunday but will not be a washout
  • Better chance for heavier thunderstorms showing up Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity stays low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 58°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Not a washout. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°

Sunday: An area of rain and storms are possible in the morning, drying out for the rest of the day. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 62° High: 82°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

