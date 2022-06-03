Scattered storms return to the forecast this weekend around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The fantastic June weather continues today with highs nearing 80°

Scattered showers/storms return Saturday & Sunday but will not be a washout

Better chance for heavier thunderstorms showing up Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity stays low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 58°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Not a washout. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°

Sunday: An area of rain and storms are possible in the morning, drying out for the rest of the day. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 62° High: 82°

