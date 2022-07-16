KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon, better chance later tonight

The heaviest rain will most likely occur across northern and eastern Missouri

Extreme heat is in the 10-day Forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 90° North to 99° South

Tonight: 30% chance of thunderstorms before midnight. 60% chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Heaviest and most widespread rain likely to occur across northern and eastern Missouri. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 72°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early morning showers and thunderstorms moving away. The chance of rain in KC is low. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 87°

Monday: Sunny, hot and humid. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 90°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

