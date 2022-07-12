Watch Now
Slightly cooler & less humid air sticks around for 1 day

A terrific Tuesday ahead with slightly cooler and less humid air to enjoy
and last updated 2022-07-12 05:47:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Any lingering storms south of I-70 early this morning will taper off by sunrise
  • Great summer weather today with "cooler" highs in the 80s and lower humidity
  • Heat gradually builds Wednesday into the weekend; The summer's first official heat wave is possible by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Great July weather today with slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity thanks to a cold front passing through. Any lingering morning clouds will clear through the day. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: N 5 to calm. Low: 64°

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. Humidity still comfortable. Wind: W-SW 5 mph. High: 90°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph Low: 68° High: 92°

