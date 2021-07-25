KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west and south of KC
- Slightly cooler today and Monday with highs around 90
- The heat makes another run at us with the chance of a heat wave Tuesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly likely south and west of KC. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 92°
Tonight: Chance of an evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 69°
Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a thunderstorm. High: 89°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 93°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.