Watch
Weather

Actions

Slightly Cooler today and Monday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-25 08:21:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west and south of KC
  • Slightly cooler today and Monday with highs around 90
  • The heat makes another run at us with the chance of a heat wave Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly likely south and west of KC. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 92°

Tonight: Chance of an evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a thunderstorm. High: 89°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 93°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.