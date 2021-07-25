KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, mostly west and south of KC

Slightly cooler today and Monday with highs around 90

The heat makes another run at us with the chance of a heat wave Tuesday-Thursday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly likely south and west of KC. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph High: 92°

Tonight: Chance of an evening thunderstorm then partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 69°

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a thunderstorm. High: 89°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and heating up. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 73° High: 93°

