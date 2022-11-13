Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slightly warmer Sunday, chance of rain, snow later Monday into early Tuesday

There is a chance for our 1st accumulating snow Monday night.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-11-13 08:09:32-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Slightly warmer today
  • Dry through Monday morning
  • An increasing chance of rain and snow Monday afternoon and night, our first snow accumulation is possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. It will be cold out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 26°

Monday: An increasing chance of rain and snow during the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 43°

Monday Night: Rain and snow, changing to snow is likely. Some snow accumulation is possible with slick spots on roads. Light wind. Low: 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and/or snow in the morning. Some afternoon sun. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 37°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.