Slightly warmer Sunday, chance of rain, snow later Monday into early Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Slightly warmer today

Dry through Monday morning

An increasing chance of rain and snow Monday afternoon and night, our first snow accumulation is possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. It will be cold out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs game. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 26°

Monday: An increasing chance of rain and snow during the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 43°

Monday Night: Rain and snow, changing to snow is likely. Some snow accumulation is possible with slick spots on roads. Light wind. Low: 30°

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and/or snow in the morning. Some afternoon sun. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 37°

