Snow begins late tonight and falls heavily Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold front passes through this morning, keeping temperatures steady in the mid 40s all day

Light rain and drizzle develops this afternoon with snow forming after 10pm; A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 9pm tonight

Snow is likely Wednesday and will accumulate quickly with cold temperatures in the teens; 3-6" of snow possible around the city & over 6" of snow southeast of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Temperatures drop this morning & hold steady in the mid 40s all day. Light rain/drizzle develops during the afternoon, changing to snow after 10pm. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 9pm. Wind: NE 10-25 mph. High: 46°, 30s by evening

Tonight: Snow is likely & falls heavily at times. Roads likely become covered as temperatures drop fast. Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph. Low: 19°

Wednesday: Snow is likely with the brutally cold. Heavy snow accumulation is expected, with higher totals most likely southeast of KC. Second band of heavy snow arrives later in the afternoon. The roads and bitter cold will be the greatest impact to everyone. Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph. High: 16° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°

Thursday: Snow clears early with clouds and bitter cold lingering! Dress warm if going out to play in the snow! Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph. Low: 5° High: 18° Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

