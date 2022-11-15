Snow ends but wet to slushy roads remain for the commute

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow ends early this morning with accumulations staying on grass and elevated surfaces, most roads remain wet

Increasing sun today but staying cold and windy the rest of the week

Slightly warmer weather arrives next week with highs back to the 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Drive slowly and carefully into work! The snow has ended but the wet to slushy roads could still be slick in places. Look for more sunshine this afternoon but cold temperatures remain. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Few clouds and turning very cold. Staying breezy as well. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 22°

Wednesday: A blend of sun and clouds and staying cold. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. High: 32°, Wind Chill of 20°

Thursday: Partly sunny with a reinforcing shot of cold air as a cold front moves through. Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph. Low: 21° High: 38°

