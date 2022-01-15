Snow, heavy at times, ends around noon. Windy and cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow, heavy at times, ends around noon. 2"-5" likely, slick & hazardous roads

A strong north wind will create blowing snow and falling temperatures

Less wind and very cold tonight, chance of freezing fog

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Rain changing to snow and possibly becoming heavy by morning. Wind: NE 10-20, Gusts 35 mph later tonight. Temperatures dropping to 19 degrees.

Saturday: Snow, possibly heavy, with 2" to 5" expected; Ending around noon. Windy and cold this afternoon with flurries. Roads will be slick and hazardous. Wind: N-NE 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. Afternoon temperature: 19°-23°

Tonight: Cloudy and cold with rapidly decreasing wind. Chance of freezing fog. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 15°

Sunday: Morning clouds and fog exit by noon. Then, partly cloudy and warmer. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 32°

Sunday Night Football in America on KSHB 41: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures 27°-32°. Wind: SW 5-15 to NW 10-20 mph.

