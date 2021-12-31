Snow, sleet, freezing rain begins 3-6 AM Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for later tonight-Saturday. Winter Storm Warning north Missouri

Sleet, snow, and freezing rain are in the forecast beginning 3-6 AM Saturday

An Arctic Blast arrives tonight as well

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

New Year's Eve: Increasing clouds and mild. It will stay dry through 3 AM Saturday. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 15-25 mph. High: 57°, drop to 20s by midnight

Tonight (7 PM-Midnight): Cloudy, windy and much colder. Wind: N 15-25 mph Drop to 26°

New Year's Day: Freezing rain and sleet will change to snow. The mixture will begin 3-6 AM in the morning, with snow forming farther north. The freezing rain/sleet will then change to all snow with accumulations likely. 1"-4" are possible in KC with higher amounts north, lower amount south. This subject to change as it depends how much freezing rain & sleet precedes the snow. The snow will slowly taper to flurries and end around midnight Saturday night. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 21° High: Dropping to 7°. There will be Below zero wind chill values

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: -3° High: 12°

