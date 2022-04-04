Some clouds, comfortable temperatures Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A little fog this morning, clouds around for much of Monday
- There will be a warm-up Tuesday ahead of a chance of rain
- No severe weather is expected until around the middle of the month
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 40°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain by the end of the day. Wind: S to N 10-25 mph. Low: 43° High: 68°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but very windy conditions. Wind: WNW 15-25, Gusts 50 mph. Low: 40° High: 63°
Opening Day At The K: It will be a blustery and cold afternoon for the Royals home opener with mostly cloudy skies. Northwest winds 15-30, gusting to 50 mph.
