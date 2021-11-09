Watch
Some clouds, cooler temperatures Tuesday

and last updated 2021-11-09 06:43:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and cooler Tuesday
  • Showers and storms Wednesday afternoon-night
  • Much colder Thursday-Saturday with windy conditions

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: East 5-10 mph. Low: 53°

Wednesday: A good chance of rain and thunderstorms, especially during the later afternoon and night. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 64°

Thursday: Morning clouds, sunshine by afternoon, windy & colder. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 41° High: 54°

