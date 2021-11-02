Watch
Weather

Actions

Some morning sunshine, turning cloudy by afternoon

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-11-02 05:25:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds and cool through Wednesday
  • Morning temperatures near freezing through Friday morning
  • Sunshine and warmer for the end of the week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, turning cloudy by afternoon. Wind: Light north. High: 46°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light freeze possible in northern Missouri.  Wind: Light and variable Low: 34°, low 30s where it clears

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 49°

Thursday: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures Wind: SSW 5-10. Low: 34° High: 52°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.