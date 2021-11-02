KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds and cool through Wednesday
- Morning temperatures near freezing through Friday morning
- Sunshine and warmer for the end of the week and weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, turning cloudy by afternoon. Wind: Light north. High: 46°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light freeze possible in northern Missouri. Wind: Light and variable Low: 34°, low 30s where it clears
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 49°
Thursday: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures Wind: SSW 5-10. Low: 34° High: 52°
