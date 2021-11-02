KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of clouds and cool through Wednesday

Morning temperatures near freezing through Friday morning

Sunshine and warmer for the end of the week and weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Some morning sunshine, turning cloudy by afternoon. Wind: Light north. High: 46°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a light freeze possible in northern Missouri. Wind: Light and variable Low: 34°, low 30s where it clears

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 49°

Thursday: Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures Wind: SSW 5-10. Low: 34° High: 52°

