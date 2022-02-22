Staying bitter cold all week with a chance for snow Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Dropping temperatures this morning, down to the 20s; Watch for drizzle or freezing drizzle and slick spots on elevated surfaces/bridges during the early commute

Cold air sticks around all week with a warm up by next week

A disturbance brings a few snow showers to areas south of I-70 Wednesday & another chance of snow up to KC by Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Temperatures dropping fast this morning, staying in the 20s all day. Some freezing drizzle possible this morning so watch for slick spots on roads, otherwise, the sun comes out later in the afternoon. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 26°

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold. Winds stay strong with low wind chills especially over northwest MO & northeast KS. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 6° Wind Chill: -5 to -10°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying very cold. A disturbance could bring some snow showers to areas south of I-70. Very little, if any, accumulations expected. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 25°

Thursday: A 50% chance of snow during the morning and afternoon. Staying very cold. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 16° High: 26°

