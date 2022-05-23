Staying cloudy and cool today with rain building in tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Daytime highs stay below normal through Thursday
- More clouds expected today while staying dry
- Heavy rain builds in Tuesday morning & continues off/on into Wednesday evening; 1-2" of rain is possible
- Warming up by Memorial Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and staying a bit cool. A stray sprinkle is possible in the evening. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Rain increases after midnight. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 53°
Tuesday: Widespread rain arrives with a few embedded thunderstorms. Some localized flooding is possible within the heavier training storms. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 59°
Wednesday: Light scattered showers lingering. Staying cool. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 54° High: 61°
