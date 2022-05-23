Watch
Staying cloudy and cool today with rain building in tomorrow

and last updated 2022-05-23 05:39:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Daytime highs stay below normal through Thursday
  • More clouds expected today while staying dry
  • Heavy rain builds in Tuesday morning & continues off/on into Wednesday evening; 1-2" of rain is possible
  • Warming up by Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and staying a bit cool. A stray sprinkle is possible in the evening. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Rain increases after midnight. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 53°

Tuesday: Widespread rain arrives with a few embedded thunderstorms. Some localized flooding is possible within the heavier training storms. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 59°

Wednesday: Light scattered showers lingering. Staying cool. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 54° High: 61°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

