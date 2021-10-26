Staying cloudy in Kansas City, becoming windy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of clouds again today with a little sun possible

Periods of rain and thunderstorms arrive later Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday

Thursday into Friday will see rain and wind as the storm system exits for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Showers and storms move in after midnight. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 54°

Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 57°

Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: N 15-30 mph. Low: 47° High: 52°

