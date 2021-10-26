Watch
Staying cloudy in Kansas City, becoming windy

and last updated 2021-10-26 06:05:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lots of clouds again today with a little sun possible
  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms arrive later Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday
  • Thursday into Friday will see rain and wind as the storm system exits for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Showers and storms move in after midnight. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 54°

Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 57°

Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: N 15-30 mph. Low: 47° High: 52°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

