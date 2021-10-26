Staying cloudy in Kansas City, becoming windy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lots of clouds again today with a little sun possible
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms arrive later Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday
- Thursday into Friday will see rain and wind as the storm system exits for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with increasing wind. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 57°
Tonight: Showers and storms move in after midnight. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. Low: 54°
Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 57°
Thursday: Periods of rain, windy and cool. Wind: N 15-30 mph. Low: 47° High: 52°
