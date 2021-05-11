Staying cool with light rain possible today

Watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some rain will spread east this morning and afternoon, mainly staying along and south of I-70
  • The cooler pattern continues this week with a minor warm up by the weekend with highs in the 70s
  • Scattered thunderstorms around this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few rain showers possible by the late morning and afternoon. Wind: E 10-20 mph High: 59°

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and staying cool. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 43°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with nice temperatures although staying cooler than average. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph High: 65°

Thursday: Blend of sun and clouds and comfortable after a cool start. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph Low: 42° High: 68°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

