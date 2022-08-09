Watch Now
Staying dry and warming up this week

Pleasant summer temperatures with lower humidity the next few days
and last updated 2022-08-09 04:39:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable summertime temperatures with lower humidity the next 2 days
  • A big warm up is expected over the weekend
  • Another sign of a cool down with a stronger summer front middle of next week; Until then, staying dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 62°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a comfortable start. Wind: SE 5-10 mph High: 88°

Thursday: Sunny skies with an increase in heat & humidity. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 65° High: 89°

