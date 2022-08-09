Staying dry and warming up this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable summertime temperatures with lower humidity the next 2 days
- A big warm up is expected over the weekend
- Another sign of a cool down with a stronger summer front middle of next week; Until then, staying dry
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph High: 86°
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 62°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a comfortable start. Wind: SE 5-10 mph High: 88°
Thursday: Sunny skies with an increase in heat & humidity. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 65° High: 89°
