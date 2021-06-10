Staying hot and humid with heavy thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Daytime highs climb into the low 90s through the weekend and early next week

Heat index values by Friday get close to 100°

A complex of thunderstorms heads our way Friday bringing heavy thunderstorms to the area by the afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and staying very hot and humid. Stay hydrated and avoid exercising during the peak heating time of the day! Wind: S-SE 5 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 95-97°

Tonight: Clear skies and warm temperatures. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 74°

Friday: The day will begin sunny and very warm with heat index values climbing to near 100°. A line of thunderstorms heads our way in the afternoon bringing some heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the area. Will end by the evening. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 93° Heat Index: 97-100°

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the warm and humid air continuing. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 90° Heat Index: 92-94°

