Staying sunny and very warm ahead of a fall front that arrives this weekend

Big changes arrive late in the weekend
and last updated 2022-09-08 05:40:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, dry and very warm the next 3 days
  • A chance of rain is showing up Saturday evening into early Sunday
  • Cooler air will arrive Saturday night with lows dipping into the 50s for 4 straight mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with rising temperatures. Wind: S 5-15 mph High: 88°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph High: 88°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain arriving in the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop quickly overnight. Wind: E to N 5-15 mph Low: 64° High: 87°

