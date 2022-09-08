Staying sunny and very warm ahead of a fall front that arrives this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunny, dry and very warm the next 3 days

A chance of rain is showing up Saturday evening into early Sunday

Cooler air will arrive Saturday night with lows dipping into the 50s for 4 straight mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with rising temperatures. Wind: S 5-15 mph High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph High: 88°

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain arriving in the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop quickly overnight. Wind: E to N 5-15 mph Low: 64° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

