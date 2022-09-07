Staying sunny and warm for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES The warm summer-like temperatures continue the rest of the week

A fall cold front arrives Saturday night and brings some rain to the area Sunday morning

Temperatures cool down behind the front with lows Sunday-Tuesday mornings expected in the 50s KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with light winds. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 86° Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 63° Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 87° Friday: A sunny and very warm day, although humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 89° Get more updates from our weather team:

