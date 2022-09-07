Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Staying sunny and warm for the rest of the week

Highs approach 90° by Friday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-07 05:47:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The warm summer-like temperatures continue the rest of the week
  • A fall cold front arrives Saturday night and brings some rain to the area Sunday morning
  • Temperatures cool down behind the front with lows Sunday-Tuesday mornings expected in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny and warm with light winds. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 86°

Tonight:  Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 63°

Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 87°

Friday: A sunny and very warm day, although humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.