Staying sunny and warm for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The warm summer-like temperatures continue the rest of the week
- A fall cold front arrives Saturday night and brings some rain to the area Sunday morning
- Temperatures cool down behind the front with lows Sunday-Tuesday mornings expected in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with light winds. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 86°
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5 mph. Low: 63°
Thursday: More sunshine and rising temperatures. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 87°
Friday: A sunny and very warm day, although humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 63° High: 89°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.