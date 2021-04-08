Watch
Steady rain throughout the day with much cooler temperatures

and last updated 2021-04-08 04:42:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Grab the rain gear as steady off and on showers are expected throughout the day; Up to 1/2" of rain is possible
  • Temperatures are much cooler today but will warm up under sunshine Friday
  • A 50/50 weekend with rain Saturday morning and afternoon but sunshine by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy & cool with rain likely throughout the day. A few heavy downpours are possible. .25"-.50" of rain is possible. Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Rain tapers off with clouds lingering. Staying breezy. Wind: W 10-25 mph. Low: 45°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up! Temperatures return to the 70s. Rain returns at night. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 71°

Saturday: Rain is likely during the morning hours but could linger into the afternoon. Staying cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 57°

