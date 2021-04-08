Steady rain throughout the day with much cooler temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Grab the rain gear as steady off and on showers are expected throughout the day; Up to 1/2" of rain is possible

Temperatures are much cooler today but will warm up under sunshine Friday

A 50/50 weekend with rain Saturday morning and afternoon but sunshine by Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Cloudy & cool with rain likely throughout the day. A few heavy downpours are possible. .25"-.50" of rain is possible. Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Rain tapers off with clouds lingering. Staying breezy. Wind: W 10-25 mph. Low: 45°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up! Temperatures return to the 70s. Rain returns at night. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. High: 71°

Saturday: Rain is likely during the morning hours but could linger into the afternoon. Staying cloudy and cool. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 46° High: 57°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

