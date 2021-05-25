Storm chances increase late today & again Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few heavier thunderstorms develop late this afternoon and evening, some may linger into the overnight
- Mostly dry, warm and humid Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s
- Severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday, with the first round in the morning and second possibly redeveloping in the late afternoon
- Much cooler temperatures and drier weather enters the forecast Memorial Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms increasing by the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong and contain gusty winds and hail. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°
Tonight: Any lingering thunderstorms will taper off early in the morning. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 65°
Wednesday: More sunny breaks expected with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most of the day looks dry and warm! Wind: SE 10-15 mph. High: 85°
Thursday: Severe thunderstorms are possible early in the day with another round developing by the late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware throughout the day! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 68° High: 78º
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and dry! Just much cooler and breezy. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 52° High: 70º
