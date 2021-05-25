Storm chances increase late today & again Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few heavier thunderstorms develop late this afternoon and evening, some may linger into the overnight

Mostly dry, warm and humid Wednesday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s

Severe thunderstorms are likely Thursday, with the first round in the morning and second possibly redeveloping in the late afternoon

Much cooler temperatures and drier weather enters the forecast Memorial Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms increasing by the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong and contain gusty winds and hail. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Any lingering thunderstorms will taper off early in the morning. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 65°

Wednesday: More sunny breaks expected with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Most of the day looks dry and warm! Wind: SE 10-15 mph. High: 85°

Thursday: Severe thunderstorms are possible early in the day with another round developing by the late afternoon and evening. Stay weather aware throughout the day! Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 68° High: 78º

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and dry! Just much cooler and breezy. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 52° High: 70º

