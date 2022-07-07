Watch Now
Storms possible this morning and evening, humid weather continues

and last updated 2022-07-07 06:11:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms possible this morning, then later this afternoon
  • Highs near 90 Thursday and Friday, heat warning through this evening
  • Not as hot weather coming next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms possible, then again later this evening. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°-105°

Tonight: Storms possible again in the evening or overnight. Wind: Var 5-15 mph. Low: 72°

Friday: There is a chance of early morning thunderstorms, then again in the evening. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph High: 89° Heat Index: 90°-95°

Saturday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Wind: NE 5-15 mph Low: 70° High: 84°

