Storms possible this morning and evening, humid weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms possible this morning, then later this afternoon

Highs near 90 Thursday and Friday, heat warning through this evening

Not as hot weather coming next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms possible, then again later this evening. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph. High: 92° Heat Index: 100°-105°

Tonight: Storms possible again in the evening or overnight. Wind: Var 5-15 mph. Low: 72°

Friday: There is a chance of early morning thunderstorms, then again in the evening. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph High: 89° Heat Index: 90°-95°

Saturday: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Wind: NE 5-15 mph Low: 70° High: 84°

