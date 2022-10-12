Storms early this morning, sunshine for the afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Shower and storms move through by 7am
- Sunny and breezy the next few days
- Cool and comfortable weekend of weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Becoming sunny after early morning storms. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 72°
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Low: 44°
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a northwest breeze at 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 65°
