Storms early this morning, sunshine for the afternoon

and last updated 2022-10-12 05:25:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Shower and storms move through by 7am
  • Sunny and breezy the next few days
  • Cool and comfortable weekend of weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Becoming sunny after early morning storms. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a northwest breeze at 10-25, Gusts 35 mph. High: 65°

